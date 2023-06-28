Hazelnut Milk Market Size to Surpass USD 236.3 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.9%.

The projected revenue of the Global Hazelnut Milk Market is estimated to reach USD 236.3 million by 2030. This growth is driven by the increasing popularity of dairy-free cereal alternatives and the growing adoption of vegan diets due to concerns about antibiotic residues and growth hormones in animal milk. Hazelnut Milk is particularly favored by individuals with heart diseases, anemia, cancer, and dairy allergies. In Europe, more than 16% of consumers are actively avoiding dairy products due to health issues related to cholesterol. Consequently, Hazelnut Milk has emerged as a preferred alternative, leading to the production of various almond-based food and beverage products to meet consumer demand.

Products like Elmhurst hazelnut milk and Pacific Hazelnut milk enjoy significant market presence. The report also discusses several highly sought-after topics and factors that greatly influence end-users’ purchasing decisions, including the best milk alternatives, the pros and cons of plant-based and non-dairy milk, milk substitutes, using milk for weight loss and reducing belly fat, the nutritional composition of hazelnut milk in terms of carbohydrates, as well as unsweetened and roasted hazelnut options. Leading companies in the market are investing extensively in research and development related to these factors, resulting in substantial business growth.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Hazelnut Milk Market Report:

Whitewave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Daiya Foods Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Nature’s Choice B.V., and Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The overall nutritional supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period. It was observed that Chinese and Indian parents were willing to spend relatively large amounts of money on the health of their children in relation to family income.

A new trend emerging in the dietary supplements market is the need to use organic or sustainable ingredients. This trend is being driven by two fundamental shifts in this industry: the need to consume ‘healthier’ ingredients and consumers’ increasing concerns for sourcing ‘sustainable’ products

Variations in the price of the upstream product are expected to influence the production cost of organic Hazelnut Milk. The cost of production is also an important factor which could affect the market price.

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food sub-segment had a market share of 28.6% in 2019 due to its remarkable usage of the Hazelnut Milk based formulation for making end-use baby food products & nutritional additives.

The global Hazelnut Milk market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019 – 2030)

Liquid

Powder

Sales channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019 – 2030)

Online

Offline

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019 – 2030)

Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market? What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

