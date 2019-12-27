Wrestling night seen as a solution to regional health care problem

Local health care in rural North Dakota is wrestling with a severe problem… how to attract and keep doctors that would keep the medical facilities fully staffed.

According to Ted Uecker, the director of the West River Health Service Foundation, wrestling itself may also be the answer.

The foundation is joining forces with The Giving Heart for a charity fundraiser to help establish an endowment.

At the center of the Jan. 7 “Giving Hearts Night” fundraiser at the Roberts-Reinke Auditorium in Hettinger, will be a wrestling extravaganza, which will combine the Buccadawgs and Night Hawks youth wrestling programs from throughout the region and an annual dual competition by high school rivals Bowman County and Hettinger. The junior portion of the competition will start at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity matches at 7 p.m.

“A team of Little Kid Wrestlers from each school’s co-op will be showing their passion for the sport,” Uecker said about the smaller wrestlers. “Every wrestler, coach and statistician from both teams will be wearing Giving Hearts Day t-shirts via sponsorships from our terrific partners at Dakota Western Bank, Dakota Community Bank, and Dacotah Bank.

“In fact, we want every fan to wear red. There will be a huge photo of all of the fans, wrestlers, coaches, stats and parents at the conclusion of the event, “ Uecker added. In addition, the auditorium itself will be decorated with hearts, even on the mats.

The West River Health Service and Sunrise foundations have arranged for free admittance to the event, but will also be asking for people to help fund an endowment which would help keep local medical facilities fully staffed with doctors.

According to Uecker, the area is straining to meet the health needs of people in the region. Once the endowment is fully funded, it would help recruit and keep doctors and other medical personnel, he explained. One thing that would be offered would be similar to a signing bonus for people who come to the participating medical facilities in the region.

When people enter the auditorium, they will be given their Giving Hearts Night offers (including discounts for products at RZ Motors, Peacock Mercantile, and more), if you consider giving a few dollars to their nonprofit’s cause.

“By giving $10 or more, you’ll be entered into numerous drawings for sensational gifts from local businesses. For gifts of $100 or more to the WRHS Foundation, you’ll receive a Giving Hearts Day t-shirt. The WRHS Foundation is shooting to raise funds for their all-important “Physician Recruitment Endowment Fund,” where once they reach their ultimate goal of $400,000; they will have $20,000 in interest each year thereafter for new physician signing bonuses, forgiveness of new

physician student loans, or supporting our “Ambassador Program” to fly in more experienced physicians to visit with Resident Physicians about practicing medicine in the Greater Hettinger Area,” Uecker explained.

Currently, the WRHS Foundation has raised over $150,000 for Physician Recruitment Endowment. The Sunrise Foundation’s Giving Hearts Day effort is for healthcare scholarships and loan repayments for area students and staff pursuing a career in healthcare.