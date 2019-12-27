Weekend Weather Update

Harsh weather will be hitting North Dakota over the weekend, but the National Weather Service in Bismarck has announced that the most likely target will be the central and eastern part of the state.

Staff Report

But still, they have also issued a warning for harsh weather along the western edge on the Peace Garden State and the eastern edge of Montana.

The storm is expected to hit from Friday evening through the weekend.

The NWS has announced that any people planning to travel over the weekend should check both the weather and road conditions in the region before leaving.

In addition, there are road cameras available to view online to examine current conditions along a planned route.