On Tuesday, December 17, 2019 the Rise and Shine Daycare took a field trip. They visited Lasting Visions and had hot chocolate, the Bowman County Pioneer and were given candy canes, and also went to SWHC’s Long Term Care. The children were adorable, and sang enthusiastically. It was a special treat to hear their renditions of “Jingle Bells,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” and ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”