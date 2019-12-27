Pastors Corner: New Year New You

The Christmas season is all but over. While Christmas is a time of remembering the birth of Jesus Christ, spending time with family and friends, not to mention the giving and receiving of gifts, we have to quickly shift our focus to the upcoming New Year.

By Seth Springer

The New Year is always an exciting adventure for us! With the dawn of the New Year, it brings to mind the “new year resolutions.”

Every year we make vows to accomplish those things that have forever stood in our way. But this year, we will conquer them! Gym memberships are always higher in January as people are vowing to finally shed those unwanted pounds. Others throw away their pack of cigarettes, resolving to never pick them up again. Some buy that self-help book they’ve always wanted to read that will make them into that new person they want so desperately to be.

But sadly, most of the resolutions we come up with don’t stick. By February we realize that gym membership costs too much, that book takes to much time, and the addiction is just too strong.

As an individual who believes in the Word and power of a saving God (Jesus Christ), let me inform you: the only way you will ever be the person you truly need to be is by allowing God to make you into a brand new person! Jesus said unless you are “born again” you will not enter the kingdom of God. He wasn’t talking of being physically born again but of being born again spiritually! (John 3:3-5, Acts 2:38)

The Bible says “if any man be in Christ Jesus, he is a new creation.” And that same scripture goes on to say all the old things in your life are passed away, and now there is a new thing. A new life in Christ Jesus! You can be made a new person in Christ Jesus. The sins you struggled with in 2019, you do not have to struggle with in 2020. The regrets, guilt, and shame you may have lived with for so long can be hanged with Jesus Christ on an old rugged cross where He bled and died to forgive them.

His mercy in new everyday. He is looking forward to reaching out his hand of love and compassion to help you. With the help of God, this upcoming New Year, you can become a brand new you!