Grinch gangs up on Slope County for Christmas spree





Calling Dr. Seuss!

The Slope County Courthouse in Amidon has been invaded by a green gang from the famous children’s author.

By Brad Mosher

Country Media

But they will be gone soon, according to the county’s Kris Jacobson, the Clerk of Court Recorder.

They will be gone shortly after Christmas, Jacobson explained.

“Putting it up was fun and people like it,” she explained, noting some of the people in the county building really got into “Grinch-ifying” with seasonal decorations right after Thanksgiving.

They have a Grinch and his canine accomplice in a line-up just outside the county sheriff office.

Another has taken over a small office in the main corridor, while yet another Grinch is making off in a sleigh with Slope County property. The Grinch even covered a Christmas tree with his own ornaments.

Even though Jacobson admitted the Grinch gang will soon be escaping, she added she didn’t know if they would return for the another Christmas haul in the halls of the Slope County Courthouse next December.

Or even if the sheriff will issue a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for the group of greenish holiday hooligans.