Final sundown for Amidon’s school looms County, Amidon set to sell school in spring

By Brad Mosher

Country Media

Marmarth Public School is the only active school in Slope County.

In the county seat, the Amidon School is in the final stages of a dissolution process after not having any students for the past two years.

According to the county’s school board, the Amidon School will be put up for a closed bid sale in the spring of 2020.

In a meeting Dec. 17, the board decided to move ahead with the sale of the school property, which will leave Marmarth Public School as the only active school in the county with an enrollment of 14 students and four in pre-school.

Amidon will soon be joining other Slope County schools which have closed down over the years in surrounding townships.

It will join Moord. Sand Creek, Chalky Butte and Bullion View, among the others, which will exist only in historical documents and photos, along with fading country school memories. White Lake School is now located on the Slope County Fairgrounds and the former Conner School buildings are on the Central Elementary School property in Amidon and will be sold with the property in the spring.

According to the school board, the Amidon school did not have any students for the 2018-2019 school year, with those eligible attending other schools in New England, Scranton, Bowman and one in the northwestern corner of the county attending school in Golva.

The board has been left with no other option then to sell the property after a year of trying to find ways to be able to use the school for the community, according to board member, Shelby Hewson.

Before it is ready to be sold, there will be a silent auction to give people a chance to take home some of their memories, Hewson, who is also the county’s NDSU extension agent, said. “We want to be sure everybody has the opportunity to purchase sentimental items, if desired. For example, the old library books – with most of the library furnished from books acquired from previously closed Slope County schools – some locals might remember checking out a book when they attended grade school at Sand Creek, etc. That is why we will hold the silent auction for the items before the sale of the property,” she said.

The closure was something which was determined by the fact that we no longer had students enrolled. Many of the families with children have parents who work in the surrounding communities, Hewson explained. “Since we were not able to offer a school bus for Central Elementary, the children would ride to town with their parents, or a neighboring school district’s bus would pick them up.”

“If parents work 8 to 5, they couldn’t make it to Amidon to pick up their kids at 3:30. In addition, there is no daycare in Amidon, so that was a limiting factor as well.” Hewson explained.

The board tried a number of ideas to transform the school. “We talked about pre-kindergarten programs (Early Childhood Education), but discovered we did not meet the qualifications.”

“We tried everything, but nothing worked in our favor…” she said.

The closed bid sale would include the property and the buildings located on the property, and will be held after the community has the silent auction, Hewson added.

Marmarth has had a school since 1909 with both an elementary and high school, but the high school closed decades ago.

According to the County Superintendent of Schools Jackie Kathrein, it is a sign of the changing times.

Even the paperwork involved in dissolution has been very time consuming, she explained after the Dec. 17 meeting in the county courtroom ended.

“We have started and stopped. Started and stopped. Started and stopped,” she said. “We started in August of 2018 and it has taken awhile.”

The county superintendent also splits time between her duties in Amidon and visiting the Marmarth campus every week. The school day is now an hour longer in Marmarth, now that the school has adopted a four-day schedule.

According to the Kathrein, the county and school board has to follow certain requirements before it is able to sell the school property. “We will probably have a few more bookkeeping meetings before selling the property in a closed bid. They are going to have to get together to decide what thy want in the closed bid. They are going to have to set dates for how long they will accept the bids. Then they’ll have to meet to go through the bids and decide which they are going to accept.”

In addition, there are still bills to pay at the school, such as electricity and water, she added.

“Those things are still on over at the school. Nothing has been shut off,” she said, noting it was hibernating. “We have the temperature set at 55 degrees. My dad did that on our farm and it works.”

The superintendent said the campus went through a thorough cleaning during the summer to help prepare for the closure.

“What is there now is what we are going to try and sell,” she added. “In the library, we have books from way back in the 1900s. We have books that were over in Pearl and Rainy Butte. Each township, at one time, had its own school district. Amidon, I think it was 1914 when the school opened. It was a one-room school. The school now sits on what was Elmer Ward’s property. It was a little school that sat across the fairgrounds from here. It was part of Sand Creek School District number 2 and it was huge,” she recalled.

Some of the items found in the school have already been moved to the courthouse, like old trophies. “I think Amidon used to have a really good basketball team and a good baseball team,” the superintendent said.

In 1919, a high school had been built just west of the city. “That burnt down in 1939,” she said. In the 1960s, Conner, White Lake, Bullion View, Sand Creek and Amidon were organized into the Central Elementary School District. “Then, there was one board and they hired teachers for all the little schools.”

By the mid-1980s, the other schools were closed, except for Amidon and Marmarth.

Now, Amidon’s school will join the rest of the county’s closed schools, leaving Marmarth alone in Slope County.



