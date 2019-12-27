Bulldogs go into break with 2-2 record



After starting the season with wins over Flasher and New England, the Bulldogs dropped to 2-2 for the season with losses to Hettinger-Scranton and Heart River.

BY Brad Mosher

Country Media

The Bowman County squad will have to wait until 2020 to improve their record when they travel to face Richardton-Taylor Jan. 9 in Richardton.

The Bulldogs will have to wait until Jan. 16 for the first home game of the season when they host the Beach Buccaneers, and another 11 days before they get to host Hettinger-Scranton.

Bowman County edged Flasher by a narrow 43-41 score to win the season opener Dec. 6 on the road.

Then the team made it a 2-0 start when they knocked off New England by a 55-46 margin in the first round of the Roughrider tournament in Killdeer.

The Bulldogs then lost to Hettinger-Scranton (45-37) and Heart River (48- 33) to even the team’s record at 2-2 going into the Christmas Break