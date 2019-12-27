Bowman County Ag I FFA students participate at Ag Activity day

On November 22, 2019, members of the Bowman County FFA chapter participated at an Ag Activity day held in Belfield. Ag I students participated and Bowman County Chapter officers Cheyenne Dodge, Kevin Fischer, Katelynn Griggs, Harley Lardy, and Brendon Rasmussen led a Farm Safety workshop where students got to learn about equipment, livestock and grain entrapment. There were 142 students from the area that participated at the day’s activities. The purpose of the day is to give younger members an opportunity to see some of the opportunities FFA members have coming up in their future FFA careers while learning about agriculture and having fun.

Members were present to help present workshops and assist as group leaders, along with older members from the Belfield, Bowman County, South Heart, Dickinson and New England Chapters. The students participated in a variety of breakout sessions including floriculture, ag issues, equine, leadership communication, FFA Leadership, opportunities for youth in Agriculture and a shop project where the students cut out and assembled a project.

A great time was had by all the members that participated in the activities.