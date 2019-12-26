Varsity Wrestlers finish up 2019 at Linton Holiday Tournament

The Bowman County Beach Varsity Wrestlers started out this past weekend with a dual in Beach against Sidney JV. The Beach community was able to see the co-op team wrestle on their home mat and the boys won the dual 60-22. They then traveled to the Linton Holiday tournament to finish up the first half of the season before break. This is the first tournament that the Bowman County Beach wrestlers were able to see the competition from the eastern side of the state with twenty-eight teams in attendance. Making it to the awards stand were Nate Boehm 2nd, Tucker Strand 4th, Keiren Coyle 7th, Mitch Stuber 7th, Brody Headley 8th and Navarre Head 9th.

Results

106# Caleb Sarsland

Round 2: Sarsland lost by a tech fall 16-0 to Tristan Lepp (South Border

Cons Round 3: Sarsland won by a fall in :52 over Max Tjemlund (EEK)

Cons Round 4: Sarsland lost in a 12-3 decision to Lane Cooper (BR)

Cons Round 5: Sarsland lost by a fall in 4:02

126# Tucker Strand placed 4th

Round 2: Strand won by a fall in 1:45 over James McPherson (Larimore)

Quarterfinal: Strand won by a 10-3 decision over Parker Geditz (Faulkton)

Semifinal: Strand lost by a 7-0 decision to Carter Schmitz (Kindred)

Cons. Semi: Strand won by a 2-1 decision over Gus Bohmbach (Killdeer)

3rd Place match: Strand lost by a 4-2 decision to Gunnar Mogen (Velva)

132# Keiren Coyle placed 7th.

Quarterfinal: Coyle lost by a fall in 3:24 to Grant Schneider (SB)

Cons Round 4: Coyle won by a fall in 1:30 over Blaine Wald (Oakes)

Cons Round 5: Coyle lost in a 10-3 decision to Garrett Cramer (Faulkton)

7th Place Match: Coyle won by a fall in 2:58 over Logan Berg (Mondak)

138# Caydon Wolbaum

Round 2: Wolbaum lost by a fall in 1:10 to Chandler Nagel (Linton)

Cons Round 3: Wolbaum lost by a 5-4 decision to Grayson Pease (DLB)

145# Brady Hendrickson

Round 2: Hendrickson lost by a fall in 5:47 to Trey Jacob (Linton)

Cons. Round 3: Hendrickson lost by a fall in 4:06 to Jon Shockley (SB)

152# Brody Headley placed 8th

Round 2: Headley won by a fall in 3:55 over Ryan Hermes (Oakes)

Quarterfinal: Headley lost by a 12-0 major decision to Walter Winkler (DLB)

Cons. Round 4: Headley won by a decision 11-3 over Ashton Frei (Killdeer)

Cons Round 5: Headley lost in a 5-4 decision to Jarett Jangula (Nap)

7th Place Match: Headley lost by a fall in 3:41 to Landon Schumacher (Linton)

170# Navarre Head placed 9th

Round 2: Head lost in an 11-2 decision to Nick Seefeld (EEK)

Cons. Round 3: Head won by a fall in 3:01 over Brenden Hedges (DLB)

Cons Round 4: Head lost by a fall in :35 to Brayden Selzler (Velva)

Cons Round 5: Head won by an 8-1 decision over Landon Stang (Hett)

9th Place Match: Head won by a fall in 2:26 over Parker Sandstrom (Williams County)

195# Mitch Stuber placed 7th

Quarterfinal: Stuber lost in an 18-7 major decision to Nathan Schauer (SB)

Cons. Round 4: Stuber won by all over Joaquin Salgado (Stanley) in :37.

Cons Round 5: Stuber lost by a fall in 4:58 to Beau Retzlaff (Carrington)

7th Place Match: Stuber won by a 6-5 decision over Chris Heyd (Lamoure)

285# Nate Boehm placed 2nd

Quarterfinal: Boehm won by a fall in :47 over Rhett Moch (EEK)

Semifinal: Boehm won by a fall in 5:14 over Jacob Hankel (Oakes)

1st Place Match: Boehm lost by a fall in 5:08 to Keegan Henjum (BR)