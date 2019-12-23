Trinity holds off Bulldogs

A fourth quarter rally by Dickinson Trinity allowed the Titans to win a 55-47 victory over Bowman County in the title match of the Roughrider basketball tournament Saturday.

Staff Report

Trinity had gone into the half with a 29-22 lead over the Bulldogs, but Bowman County came out in the third quarter and held the hosts to just four points to take a 38-33 lead.

But cold shooting, fouls and turnovers helped the Titans come back in the final quarter to outscore Bowman County by a 22-9 margin and pull out the win.

In the final quarter, Bowman County got just three field goals and three free throws, while the hosts had five baskets and 10 (of 16) free throws for the win.

Tanner Soehren of Trinity was the high scorer in the game with 16 points, while teammate Matthew Stafford was the only other Titan scorer in double figures.

Bowman County was led by Caleb Duffield (15 points) and Jacob Svihovec was held to 11 points. Jaxson Fischer and Clay Heimer each added six points for the Bulldogs, while Matt Osendorf scored four.

The Bulldogs placed two players on the all-tournament team – Duffield and Svihovec.

Also on the all-tourney team were Caleb Candrian (Mott-Regent), Cole Fitterer (Trinity), Daylon Danks (Killdeer), Jeran Anderson (Hettinger-Scranton), Warrick Dilse (Hettinger-Scranton), Jake Daniels (Trinity), Soehren (Trinity), Stafford (Trinity), Lane Chruzsch (Heart River), and Gabe Sorenson (New England).

The Bulldogs made it to the finals after beating Richardton-Taylor (77-57) and New England (69-50).

The loss to Trinity dropped the Bulldogs to 2-1 in the tournament and for the season as they prepare for a visit by Hazen Dec. 27 to Bowman. The Bison will be coming with an identical 2-1 season mark following wins over Glen Ullin/Hebron (70-44) and Garrison (52-48) after opening the season with a 77-75 loss to Bishop Ryan.