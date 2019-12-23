Boris Karloff

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

December 9, 2019 — Today is the birthday of William Henry Pratt, the great-grandnephew of Anna Leonowens, the inspiration for the book and movie, “Anna and the King.” He was born in England in 1887.

This man was a charming and gentle man who later became an actor in the United States. In 1943, Pratt performed at the Fargo Theatre in “Arsenic and Old Lace” with the original New York cast. In this instance, the show carried its own lighting system, which had to cut directly into the high line wires of the NSP Company. While the cutover was made, the theatre was completely dark, and the set was in place only five minutes before the opening curtain.

William Henry Pratt was not going by his given name at that point; he was using his stage name – Boris Karloff. Yep, that’s right, this was the man who would become one of the most memorable actors in horror film history, playing roles such as the monster in “Frankenstein” and “The Mummy” in the 1930s.

Karloff had spent a great deal of time in North Dakota prior to his Fargo Theatre appearance. In fact, in his book, The Story of North Dakota, Erling Rolfsrud wrote, “Boris Karloff, for over a year, appeared in new plays every week at the Jacobson Opera House in Minot.”

In 1914, Karloff had 106 roles in a 53-week tour across the Midwest, including Minot. Shows at the Grand ran on Monday and Thursday evenings and during the weekends, following “special moving pictures.” Tickets cost 10 and 15 cents, and seats in front went for 20 cents.

Karloff got mostly good reviews, usually playing older men and villains. One play, called “The Dope Fiend,” garnered a review that stated, “Minot will have the opportunity, at popular prices, to see one of the highest class productions the company (has) yet given here. An excellent vein of neat comedy, thrilling dramatic situations, and pathos are so neatly interwoven in the particular story, that it lacks nothings that will cause the interest to flag from the rise of the curtain until the fall of the last.”

Movie-goers didn’t know the name of the actor playing the Frankenstein monster, because when the names of the cast were listed, the part of The Monster was credited as “himself.” However, when “The Mummy” came out the following year, Karloff’s name was displayed, and his fame as the “The Master of Horror” was secured for all time.

Gorman Dogfight

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

December 10, 2019 —On this date in 1948, Lieutenant George F. Gorman wrote a letter stating, “…the Air Materiel Command has issued orders classifying the information as Secret. And this makes it a General Court Martial to release any more information. The Command has asked that my commanding officer and myself be court-martialed for releasing what information we did.”

The incident the young lieutenant was referring to has since become known as the Gorman Dogfight, one of the early “classics” in UFO history.

On the evening of October 1st, 1948, Lieutenant Gorman was returning from a cross-country flight with his squadron of North Dakota Air National Guard. When the pilots got to Hector airport in Fargo, Gorman decided to log some night-flying time, so he stayed up and circled his F-51 around the city. As he was preparing to land, the control tower advised him that a Piper Cub was in the air. Gorman saw the Piper 500 feet below, but then what appeared to be the taillight of another plane flashed by on the right. The tower insisted there weren’t any other planes in the sky, so Gorman told them he wanted to investigate and took off after the moving light.

He closed to within about l,000 yards to take a good look, later saying, “It was about six to eight inches in diameter, clear white, and completely round without fuzz at the edges.

It was blinking on and off. As I approached, however, the light suddenly became steady and pulled into a sharp left bank. I thought it was making a pass at the tower. I dived after it and brought my manifold pressure up to sixty inches, but I couldn’t catch up with the thing. It started gaining altitude and again made a left bank,” he said. “I put my F-51 into a sharp turn and tried to cut the light off in its turn. By then we were at about 7,000 feet. Suddenly it made a sharp right turn and we headed straight at each other. Just when we were about to collide, I guess I got scared. I went into a dive, and the light passed over my canopy at about 500 feet.”

Gorman said he cut sharply toward the light, which was once more coming at him. When it again appeared they’d collide, the object shot straight up in a steep climb-out, disappearing overhead. Gorman again went after it, but his plane went into a power stall, and the object disappeared. The dogfight had lasted 27 minutes. Gorman was so shook up, he had a hard time landing his plane, even though he was a veteran pilot and flight instructor.

The official explanation the Air Force gave was that the light was merely a lit weather balloon. But Gorman’s story wouldn’t die. In April, 1952, LIFE Magazine did a story on UFOs, stating, The Air Force is now ready to concede that many saucer and fireball sightings still defy explanation; here LIFE offers some scientific evidence that there is a real case for interplanetary saucers.

The article went on to describe the Gorman Dogfight: For 27 hair-raising minutes, Gorman pursued the light through a series of intricate maneuvers. He said it was…going faster than his F-51 (300-400 mph). It made no sound and left no exhaust trail. After Gorman landed, the light having suddenly flashed away in the upper air, he found support for his story – the chief of the control tower had followed the fantastic “combat” with binoculars.

That’s right. Both men in the control tower saw the whole thing, and so did the two men in the Piper Cub. The Gorman Dogfight has now become one of the most noted UFO encounters in PROJECT BLUE BOOK, the Air Force’s official record – and denial – of such things.

Joe Milo and Willie Ross

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

December 11, 2019 — On this day in 1914, a Bottineau prisoner was raising money so his body wouldn’t be used for science.

At the time, Joe Milo was facing a death sentence for his part in a double murder at Lansford. Because he was penniless and had nobody who would pay to bury him, he knew that his body would probably end up on a stainless steel slab at the UND College of Medicine.

Joe didn’t much like the idea of students dissecting him after he was dead, so he hung a contribution box on the door to his cell in the Bottineau county jail; he hoped to raise enough to pay for his burial. By December 11, when the newspaper published an article on him, Joe had already made about $30, which he figured would leave his parts intact until they were six feet under.

The death penalty had been used in Bottineau before, about ten years earlier. Willie Ross, a horse thief, was originally scheduled to hang in December, 1903, but a strategic twist on his part delayed the execution until the following March.

Willie was a life-long horse trader and handler, which eventually led to his thievery. In the summer of 1902, Willie went to Willow City to steal a nice little herd of horses from Thomas Walsh, an elderly farmer. Walsh was sleeping at the time, but Ross wasn’t taking any chances; he shot the old man through the screen door and made off with the horses.

The law suspected Willie Ross from the beginning, and under questioning he finally admitted he was guilty. He was convicted in Bottineau in August and was sentenced to hang on December 5, 1903.

Events leading up to the execution proceeded smoothly until the day before the hanging was supposed to take place, when Willie suddenly confessed to taking part in a second murder. Ross claimed that two years earlier, he and a young Minot man, Carl Hanson, were working on a ranch near the present-day town of Blaisdell. One night while camping out, they met a man named Napoleon LeMay who had several nice horses with them. Willie wanted to trade for them, but LeMay wasn’t selling. Willie claimed that his camping partner, Hanson, simply shot LeMay in the back, the two men threw his body in a nearby dry well, and then made off with the dead man’s horses.

The surprise confession was enough to stay Willie’s execution long enough for an investigation. Carl Hanson was found near Williston, but he denied Willie’s story. Yet Willie’s testimony was strong enough to get Hanson convicted of murder.

In the end, Willie’s confession gained him only three extra months of life. His execution was rescheduled, and on an enclosed gallows set up by the Bottineau County courthouse, Willie was hanged early on March 6. In his last days, he converted to Catholicism and went to his death without complaint.

James Rosenquist

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

December 12, 2019 — Today is the birthday of one of the world’s most famous pop artists, James Rosenquist.

In 2003, the New York Times published a review of Rosenquist’s current art exhibit – a retrospective of his life’s work, which is on display at the Guggenheim in New York; it is, in fact, the museum’s first show in their newly remodeled exhibition space.

The reviewer, Michael Kimmelman, wrote, “…when he is most effective, Mr. Rosenquist brings together bits and pieces that don’t necessarily mean anything on their own but evoke a world where a hair dryer can resemble an ICBM, and a hospital can become a Chinese restaurant.”

The Chinese restaurant he refers to is none other than the Grand Forks hospital where Rosenquist was born in 1933 – the same hospital that later became a Chinese restaurant. When, several years ago, Rosequist was introduced at a UND lecture as ‘‘the most famous artist ever born at the Happy Dragon Chinese Restaurant,’’ Rosenquist laughed and said that he thought it was really ‘‘the Happy Hour Restaurant, but it’s the Happy Dragon.’’

When he was only 15, Rosenquist received a scholarship to attend classes at the Minneapolis School of Art. Four years later, he entered the University of Minnesota to further study painting. But to pay the bills, Rosenquist worked for a local contractor painting billboards and large advertising images on grain silos. In 1955, he moved to New York to study at the Art Students’ League, but a year later he left school to again take up life as a commercial artist, this time painting giant billboards in Times Square and across the city.

After several years he rented a small studio space in Manhattan and became friends with some of the most important artists to emerge from that generation, including Robert Indiana, Ellsworth Kelly, Robert Rauschneberg and Jasper Johns.

Using images from popular media in his paintings, Rosenquist was soon identified with an emerging new art style. Borrowing from his earlier experience as a billboard painter, he created enormous pieces with jarring images from advertisements, personal themes and politics. A painting he did in 1965, called F-111, had 51 separate panels and wrapped an entire room. His 1992 piece, Time Dust, is thought to be the largest print in the world, measuring 7 by 35 feet.

Rosenquist said, “I’m amazed and excited and fascinated about the way things are thrust at us…we are attacked by radio and television and visual communications…at such a speed and with such a force that painting now seem(s) very old fashioned…why shouldn’t it be done with that power and gusto, with that impact?”

Rosenquist was soon included in a number of groundbreaking group exhibitions that established this experimental style was labeled Pop Art, a term Rosenquist hates. On the flip side, there were a large number of art lovers who hated Pop Art for its own sake, calling Rosenquist a Kitschnik and a New Vulgarian. However, the movement went on to have a truly significant and far-reaching effect on the art world.

The NY Times review ended by saying, “A sly storyteller, a charmer and old-style rabble-rouser, he still has a restless imagination, huge energy, and an uncanny knack for spotting how two unlikely things go together… Pure poetry.”

James Rosenquist died in 2017.

Edwin Ladd and Pure Foods

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

December 13, 2019 — Edwin Ladd was born on this date in 1859. He was one of the first chemists at the North Dakota Agricultural College and later became president of the school.

Professor Ladd became nationally known for conducting research on food samples and discovering many to be impure and adulterated. Beef was laced with poisonous preservatives, and glucose was being presented as sugar. Coffee was sometimes mixed with roasted peas, wheat, pea-hull pellets or chicory. Some was actually wheat middlings and dextrins molded to look like real coffee beans. Customers were also being cheated in the products’ weight.

Outraged, Professor Ladd began a long crusade, and in 1901, the North Dakota legislature passed one of the first pure foods laws in the nation. Food manufacturers were infuriated by this uppity prairie professor and sued Ladd for damages. But in every case brought against him, Professor Edwin Ladd won.

In 1920, Ladd was elected to the US Senate. He died in office in 1925.

“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.