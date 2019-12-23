Bowman County Beach Wrestlers win Bowman Rotary



The wrestlers from Bowman County and Beach are ready for the season with a few matches and a tournament under their belt that was in Sidney the first weekend of December.

By Sarah Martian

The team has five returning varsity wrestlers along with a talented group of underclassmen to fill out the team. They finished first as a team at their home tournament this past weekend along with many tournament champs. The junior high wrestlers were also able to wrestle on their home mats.

Varsity Championship round matches included at 106# Austin Wanner lost by a fall in 5:16 to Jace Andersen (Killdeer). Caleb Sarsland finished 4th. 113#/120# Emory Noll won the round robin and Blake Wolbaum finished 2nd. 126# Tucker Strand won by a major decision 13-5 over Gus Bohmback (Killdeer). 132# Keiren Coyle finished 2nd losing in a 6-1 decision to Dawson Richter (Dickinson JV ). Kolby Sperry finished 3rd and John LaFlamme 4th. 138# Caydon Wolbaum won the round robin and Riggs Rotenberger finished 2nd. 152# Brody Headley won both matches in his round robin to finish in 1st. 170# Tyson Mattern lost to Zack Anderson (Killdeer) by a fall in 1:09 to finish in 2nd. The remaining weights were a round robin bracket. Bowman Beach wrestlers finished in the following 182# Navarre Head finished 2nd, 195# Mace Stuber finished in 2nd place, #220 Mitch Stuber placed 1st, and #285 Nate Boehm placed 1st.

Junior high results: 98# Taylor Wanner finished 1st, #106-120 Tyler Hauck finished 3rd, #160-170 Gavin Goni finished 1st.

The Junior High wrestlers will head to their state tournament this coming weekend in Minot as the Varsity wrestlers dual Sidney JV in Beach on Thursday and then head to the Linton Holiday Tournament.

TEAM SCORES

1 Bowman County 242

2 Killdeer 189.5

3 Dickinson JV 127

4 Hettinger-Scranton 43

5 Lemmon/McIntosh 40

6 Alexander 24

7 Harding County 23

8 Standing Rock 17

9 Faith 7