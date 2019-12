The weather outside may not have been frightful, but the annual Frosty Frolic Saturday at Bowman’s Rouzie Recreation Center was hotter than the single digit temperatures outside.

The frolic may have been slower than last year’s but the visitors still had a chance to choose from everything from locally produced honey, to baked goods, totes, jewelry, clothing, artwork, purses and decorative wreaths. There also was a booth for “couR4ge” scholarships and another with BHS items.