Dakota Western Bank recently donated $10,000 to the Endowment Fund of the Sunrise Foundation to support health care in our local communities. DWB President Ron Palczewski (right) presented the check to Bruce Bowman (left) and Wayne Nelson, members of the Board of Directors for the Sunrise Foundation. Dakota Western Bank is based in Bowman, ND and has branches in Rhame, Scranton, Hettinger, and Regent, ND.