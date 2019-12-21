Dickinson man awareded 2019 service award

Larry Bares, Southwest Water Authority (SWA) Chairperson representing the City of Dickinson was honored with the 2019 Upper Missouri Distinguished Service Award at the 56th Annual Joint North Dakota and Upper Missouri Water Convention and Irrigation Workshop in Bismarck on December 4, 2019.

DOUG LEIER

North Dakota Outdoors

Larry’s passion is water and he is a dedicated advocate for the development, supply and access to nature’s most precious resource. Since being elected to SWA’s Board of Directors in 2002, Larry has played a proactive role in development of rural water in southwest North Dakota with the construction of the Southwest Pipeline Project. Larry understands the importance of quality water and is passionate about bringing safe, reliable drinking water to the citizens of southwest North Dakota. He has remained steadfast in communicating the importance of North Dakota’s water resources for the livelihood and enjoyment of its residents. Mary Massad, Manager/CEO of SWA, states “Larry is truly a champion for water. His dedication to the water industry and the undeniable results of his efforts have earned him the Upper Missouri Distinguished Service Award. Congratulations Larry!”

Since 1986, the Southwest Pipeline Project has been constructing an efficient network of pipelines, pump stations, reservoirs, and treatment facilities to bring quality water to the region. To date, 33 communities, more than 7,257 rural service locations, 23 contract customers, 22 raw-water customers, two rural water systems, three crew camps and two raw water depots are served by the Pipeline. Reaching new rural areas is dependent on everyone’s support. Southwest Water Authority continues its mission of Quality Water for Southwest North Dakota.