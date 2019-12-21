Bulldogs battle for Roughrider title Saturday

Bowman County will face off against Dickinson Trinity at 5:30 p.m. for the championship of the annual Roughrider basketball tournament.

Staff Report

The Bulldogs earned the berth in the title game with Thursday semifinal 69-50 win over New England, while Trinity bounced Hettinger-Scranton by a 64-27 margin in the other semifinal at the Knights of Columbus Activity Center.

In the Bulldog win, Jacob Svihovec led all scorers with 21 points, while Caleb Duffield and Gavin Scott each added 12 points. Jaxson Fischer made it four Bulldogs in double figures with 11 points.

Bowman County had seven three-points for the night, while also going 12 for 15 at the free throw line in the win.

Gabe Sorenson led the Tigers with 19 points, while Battulga Ganbat had 14 and Jaxon Hewson putting in 10 points.

The Bulldogs had a 17-13 lead after one quarter, then broke away in the second quarter with a 20-14 edge to a 37-27 halftime lead.