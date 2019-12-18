Santa visits Marmarth

On December 7th the residents of Marmarth headed down to the Marmarth Community Center to enjoy the annual family tradition of Santa Claus Days, put on by the Marmarth Ambulance Service, the Marmarth Community Club, and the City of Marmarth.

By Shannon Johnson

The day began at 10 A.M. with various vendors set-up to sell their goods. Parents, grandparents, and other community members spent their morning doing some of their Christmas shopping locally, as kids played with their friends, anticipating Santa’s arrival.

In between browsing through the goods that the vendors had available, the Marmarth Ambulance Service had a free-will offering lunch for the families to enjoy from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. All of the proceeds donated at the luncheon will go towards providing the purchase and maintenance of medical and mechanical equipment needed to operate the rural ambulance service.

The Marmarth Community Club began doing activities with the kids at noon. This year those activities included decorating sugar cookies and a coloring contest before Santa arrived to hear all of the children’s Christmas wishes!

The mild weather had plenty of people out and about for the event. “It was a good turnout,” said Laurie Reichenberg, a member of the Marmarth Community Club and local business owner. “The weather was nice!”