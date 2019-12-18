More than 100 people spent time with Santa in Rhame Saturday while also stocking up with items for their Christmas stockings.

In addition to a chance to visit with the rotund resident from the North Pole, families had chance to get some last minute Christmas shopping at booths set up in the Van Jones American Legion Post 188 in downtown Rhame.

The shoppers could choose from handmade scrunchies, messy bun hats, ear warmers and scarves in one booth, the stop at the next booth for baked snacks, or get Christmas cards. Nearby, the Mighty Milkers registered dairy goats filled another booth with goat milk products from Marmarth and a variety of soaps. There was a Pampered Chef booth set up, while others had earrings and clothes, and others went fully into Christmas themed decorations.

In addition, there were snacks and cookies also available.

Outside, the weather was in single digits.