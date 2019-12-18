Bulldogs chew up Raiders for first victory

Bowman County opened its season Tuesday with a 77-57 romp over the Richardton-Taylor Raiders in the first round of the Roughrider basketball tournament in Dickinson.

Staff Report

The victory put the Bulldogs in a showdown with New England in the 7:30 p.m. semifinal game with the winner earning a finals berth Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

In the other first-round games, Trinity (1-1) ran away with a 72-45 win over Killdeer (0-2), while Hettinger-Scranton (1-2) handed Heart River (0-2) a 58-45 loss. In the final first-round game Tuesday, it was New England (1-1) handing rival Mott-Regent (0-2) a 59-45 loss.

Playing in the Knights of Columbus Activity Center at Dickinson Trinity, the Bulldogs got off to a fast start, grabbing a 13-4 lead in the first quarter before the Raiders rallied to close the gap to 17-11 by the end of the period.

The two teams each added 22 points in the second quarter, giving the Bulldogs a narrow 33-29 lead at the half. The Raiders had cut the lead to just one point (20-19) with 5:23 left before Jacob Svihovec turned a basket and free throw into a three-point play and started a nine-point run over a two-minute span in the second quarter.

Svihovec finished as the game’s high scorer with 23 points and helped spark a 10-point break (18-8) in the third quarter that broke the game open. His three-pointer with 5:14 left gave the Bulldogs a 49-33 lead.

In the fourth quarter, with the Bulldogs freely substituting, the Bowman County squad still outscored the Raiders by a 20-16 margin.

The Bulldogs had a 24-point lead in the final minutes (77-53) before the Raiders added their final points.

In addition to Svihovec, the Bulldogs got 14 points from Caleb Duffield and 12 from Matt Osendorf. Clay Heimer added eight points, while Brady Senn and Jaxson Fischer each contributed six points.

The Bulldogs also got two points from Cam Wokal, Gavin Scott, Carson Massey and Kalorada Eagon.

The Raiders were led by Britton Paulson with 17 points, followed by Trey Bohlman and Connor Kuntz, both with 11 points. Beau Grinsteiner and Chance Isaak each added eight points. Kajren Dohrmann put in two points.

The Raiders were hotter than the Bulldogs in the first half, hitting 53.6 percent of their shots, while the Bulldogs hit 43 percent of their 37 attempts – nine more shots than the Raiders had taken.

In the second half, the percentages were reversed with the Bulldogs hitting 54 percent, compared to the Raiders’ 31 percentage.