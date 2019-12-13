Pastor’s Corner: Home

Since the very beginning the people of God (Christians and the church) have been asking how do we live in a society and culture that thinks Jesus is irrelevant to their lives at best or maybe even outright dismissive or hostile.

Pastor Ed Kvaale

In Jeremiah 29 the Jewish exiles find themselves in a crisis of faith and while God’s people are not in exile we find the culture shifting in ways that are shocking and difficult for us. Fast and traumatic change that can catch us off guard does not defeat the Lord’s plans and in the midst of what may seem like desperate circumstances Jesus is still working. God has a plan for His people and our community no matter what happens to our economy and what struggles we face as individuals or as a nation. God had placed His people in a place they did not want to be in Jeremiah 29 in exile in Babylon in a culture that was foreign to them. Many who are reading this article have spent your whole life here or much life here and yet in our mobile society there are many in our community who have not spent much of their life here yet. We are searching for permanence and we will not find it in a location, town, or state. I love Bowman, Bowman/Slope County and our region. Yet, for the follower of Jesus this world, this life is only the beginning. We have a responsibility to be peacemakers and to pray and do what we can to make our town and county better, but we will also never succeed in finding total fulfillment in that labor alone. The home we long for is the place Jesus is preparing for His people (John 14).

Whether we have lived in Bowman, Bowman county or our area for a month, a year, 5 years, or 50+ years that we will be reminded that our call as followers of Jesus is to pray, bear witness and contend for the transforming power of Jesus and the Gospel in our community in tangible ways, by us His people. And, to remember that Jesus has us where He wants us, if we are following Him, and if we are not following Him that He is right here to welcome us home if we will come and seek Jesus’ love and forgiveness.