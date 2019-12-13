Lola Oja, 75 of Hill City, SD, passed away on December 4, 2019 at the Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City, SD.

Funeral Services for Lola will be on Sunday, December 8, 2019 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Old Harding County School Gymnasium. Pastor Tom Martin will officiate with burial to follow in the Buffalo Cemetery.

Lola Jane was born on the Miller Ranch in North West Harding County, SD on January 1, 1944, to Lyle and Charlotte Miller.

She joined an older brother Jim. Jim and Lola were inseparable after she got big enough to follow him around. A few years later a little sister Bonnie was added to their fun.

Lola attended school at Karinen and Ladner country schools and graduated from Bowman High School, where she was active in 4-H. After graduation, Lola attended National College in Rapid City while also working on the Ellsworth Air Force Base.

On July 8, 1963 Lola Miller married Dean Oja from Buffalo, SD. At this time Lola enjoyed being a member of the Bowman Saddle Club. From the union of Dean and Lola came their first daughter Cheri Lynn, in 1964 and then welcomed Tami Gail in 1967.

Dean and Lola lived on and worked on various ranches until they bought their ranch that Dean had grown up on, just west of Buffalo. While being the ranch wife of all ranch wives, Lola also worked in town at the Oasis and kept books for CoffeildMotors. Eventually she became the manager of Buffalo Ranch Supply, where she stayed for over 20 years. Through the ranching years, they raised the girls while supporting them, and their many friends that Lola took under her wing, through sports and rodeoing.

Lola welcomed her first son, John Davies into the family in 1987 when he and Tami were married and her second son, Dale DeCock in 1988 when he and Cheri married. From these unions, Lola transitioned into one of her favorite roles, grandma and great grandma.

In 2008, Dean and Lola decided to hang up their spurs and head for the hills. They bought a dream home in Hill City big enough to host anyone and everyone at any time, and that she did. In Hill City Lola joined the BETA Club, worked at many local businesses, integrated into the community and her neighborhood. In this place, like in Harding County Lola graced even more people with her easy friendship, loving ways, quick smile and abundant generosity. Lola made fast friends far and wide. The souls she has touched will never be known.

Lola is survived by her husband Dean, daughter Cheri (Dale) DeCock of Colstrip, MT, daughter Tami (John) Davies of Miles City, MT. Grandson Laramie Davies and significant other Marissa (Ryan and Audrey) of Red Lodge, MT. Grand-daughter Randa (Trever) Ross and Wade Dean of Jordan, MT. Grandson Westin Davies, his daughter Trycean, and significant otherBreann of Fairview, MT; and two more great-grandbabies on the way. Brother Jim (Nylla) Miller of Bowman, ND; Sister Bonnie Bowers of Rapid City, SD. Sister-in-law Dorothy (Buck) Mayberry of Miles City, MT; Sister-in-law Delena Sexton of Belle Fourche, SD; Sister-in-law Lenise (Randy) Gilbert of Deatsville, AL; Brother-in-law Larry (Cathy) Oja of Aledo, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lola was proceded in death by her parents Lyle and Charlotte Miller, Dean’s parent’s Neilo and Gladys Oja, brother-in-law Larry Bowers, nephew Jason Sexton, infant twin brothers and an infant sister.

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman, ND, in charge of the arrangements.