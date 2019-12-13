Interested in serving on the Slope Electric Nominating/Resolutions Committee?

The Slope Electric board of directors will appoint the Nominating/Resolutions Committee at their January 30, 2020 board meeting.

Staff Report

Each director selects a member from his or her respective county, and those directors who are up for election select an additional committee member from their county. The committee will consist of not less than five nor more than 11 members. The committee member names are then published in Slope Electric’s local pages of the North Dakota Living Magazine.

The Nominating/Resolutions Committee meets twice. The first meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. to acquaint the committee with the responsibilities of a director of the cooperative, which will aid you in selecting qualified members to be nominated. The cooperative will pay you a per diem, along with reimbursing you for mileage for both meetings. The second meeting will be held on Thursday, March 26 at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of this meeting will be to make the actual nominations for the election to be held at the cooperative’s annual meeting, and to approve resolutions to be printed in the annual meeting report.

You can make a difference!

If you or someone you know is interested in serving on the Nominating/Resolutions Committee, please notify Lynn Klein in the office at 701-579-4191 or at lynnk@slopeelectric.coop prior to January 30, 2020. To serve on the Nominating/Resolutions Committee, you must be an active member of Slope Electric and your name must be listed on the membership.