Daycare raises funds for community

My kids and Daycare Families and all of the People in this wonderful Community have helped us give back! We started doing fundraisers in 2015 for our Community.

Staff Report

We love Bowman and always want to help our community! What better way, to have fun and help out someone else!

We started selling candles for 2 years and now the past 3 we have sold Little Caesars Pizza Kits. Every $ we earn we donate back to our wonderful community!

$5,400! Yes you read that right! $5,400! We have donated that amount to our community in the last 5 years! This is quite an accomplishment!

*2015 we raised $657 for the School of Promise

*2015 we had a Lemonade Stand for the Library and raised $115

*2016 we raised $442 for The Bowman/Slope Community Cupboard

*2017 we raised $1,400 for the Library

*2018 we raised $1,300 and gave half to The School of Promise and the other half to The Library

*2019 we had a Lemonade Stand and raised $427 for The Library

*2019 we raised $1,020 for the Bowman/Slope Community Cupboard

We have so much fun at Daycare and we always learn important life lessons. Always help someone when you can, always be kind and you can make a difference

We can’t wait to help our Community out for years to come.