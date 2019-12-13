Cianna “CeCe” Carlson, 21, of Bowman, ND passed away in Bismarck ND, on December 4, 2019.

Funeral Services for Cianna will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Bowman Lutheran Church. Pastor Charles Johnson and Pastor Renee Johnson will officiate the services. There will be a Family and Friends Service on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel.

Cianna was born in Hettinger, ND to Betty Berg Ward and Troy Carlson. Her first years were spent residing in Bowman with her mother and sister, Amber Berg. She moved to Dickinson with her mother and attended school there from kindergarten through 4th grade. They moved back to Bowman where she participated in cross country, choir and track and in high school. She graduated high school in 2017.

She then attended college at Bismarck State College for Theater and Business Management until the time of her very tragic passing due to an accidental fall.

All through both high school and college Cianna was involved in anything and everything having to do with Performing Arts. She loved to dance, which was a passion of hers and what she wanted to pursue as a career, eventually leading to opening her own dance studio. She loved performing and put her heart and soul into everything that she did, whether it was as a stage manager or an actual role that she landed.

Cianna was always thought of as a ray of sunshine to whomever she came into contact with, whether it was for a five-minute conversation in passing with a stranger on the street or with someone that she knew for her whole life.

She had a love for animals, especially cats. She had her favorite cat whose name was Satan Monroe with her at college.

Survivors include her father: Troy Carlson; her mother: Betty Berg Ward; grandparents: Rick Carlson and Barbara Carlson; uncles: Reid Carlson and Phil (Linda) Berg; aunts: Edith (Gordon) Aus and Theresa Berg; Amber and Jordan Anderson and their children, Trinity, Avaya, Asher Anderson and Cody Reese; and cousins: Matt Carlson, Nicole Carlson, DyAnn Carlson, Shanna Wheeler, Sean Carlson and numerous Berg cousins; and the people special to her heart: Paul (Nan) Mauer, Jo, Hayley and Zach Domagala, and her friends and family at BSC.

She was preceded in death by Harold and Alda Berg, Harold Berg, Jr., and numerous. cousins.

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman in charge of the arrangements.