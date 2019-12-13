Bowman Library helps kicks off the season with Santa, homemade ornaments

Santa spent several hours visiting with children in the Bowman Public Library, posing for photos.

But that wasn’t the only seasonal draw for the library.

By Brad Mosher

Country Media

Just a short distance away, children of all ages could create homemade Christmas ornaments with designs of trees, angels and donkeys.

While some children were busy in the library with ornaments and Santa, others chose to get a hayride around the downtown area, sitting on bales of hay in a horse-drawn wagon.

The Bowman Theater also got into the act with a matinee performance of the 2003 Will Ferrell film “Elf”.

According to a library spokeswoman more than 250 people stopped by to visit with Santa and also get a picture taken with the visitor from the North Pole.

This is just a few of the seasonal activities in store for Bowman and the surrounding communities in the weeks before Christmas.

Saturday, the Frosty Frolic will be held at the recreation center, starting at 10 a.m. And ending at 3 p.m., while in Rhame, it will be Santa Day, starting at 10 a.m.

The Kat Perkins concert Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Bowman Theater will also have a holiday theme.

The Bowman County School District Christmas concert will be competing with the Christmas concert in Scranton, with both starting at 7 p.m. Monday evening in the respective school gymnasiums.