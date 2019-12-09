City, school says goodbye to their gentle giant

He was called a ‘gentle giant’ at his Celebration of Life Monday in the New England Public School gymnasium.

By Brad Mosher

Country Media

But Shawn Flaherty proved even bigger than that, drawing more than 650 people to remember his life and impact on the small North Dakota town he had called home.

That is more than the city’s population of 602.

Flaherty was back in Tiger town for the second time when he was killed in a traffic accident Dec. 4 in Dickinson.

He came to the Hettinger County city in the 1980s and spent nearly a decade on the sidelines before moving on to coach and teach at Central Valley High School in the small California community of Shasta Lake near Redding and also at Liberty Christian.



While at New England, he helped coach a New England-Regent-St. Mary’s football team that won a state football championship (1988) and a New England-Regent squad that was second (1985). He also coached basketball teams that won District 29 titles in 1985 and 1986.

Several years ago, Flaherty returned to New England.

He coached the varsity basketball team for two years before handing the reins to a former player.

He still was on the sidelines, most recently guiding the youth football team.



Michael Schatz, a longtime friend and coaching colleague, told the people attending of one time the pair thought having a hamburger stand downtown during the city’s centennial celebration would be a good idea.

Schatz recalled that with all the food competition they sold only a few. They decided to stay open as the competition closed. Schatz recalled that Flaherty would go around shouting “hamburgers” with his big booming voice. “By 3 a.m. we had sold more than 1,100.

“I know if I ever want to talk to Shawn, all I have to do is shout ‘hamburgers’,” he said looking upwards.