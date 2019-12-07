Man charged in fatal accident

A 58-year old Dickinson man was charged Friday with one count of criminal vehicular homicide in Wednesday’s accident which killed a New England teacher.

Sergio Ruiz Ledesma had a cash bond set at $200,000 Friday in Stark County District Court for his role in a three-vehicle accident on South State Street in Dickinson that killed Shawn Flaherty, 64, of New England.

In addition a preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 6 at 2:30 p.m. at the Stark County District Court.

The accident occurred at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to information released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Ledesma was driving south on South State Street and crossed the center line, hitting a vehicle driven by Matthew Biel first, then collided head-on with Flaherty’s vehicle.

Flaherty died at the scene, while Ledesma was taken to the hospital, then transported to Bismarck for treatment of his injuries.