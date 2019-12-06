Next Door Pizza opening draws crowds

The newest restaurant in Bowman opened its doors to big business and a long “rush hour” when Next Door Pizza opened along Highway 12 in Bowman Monday.

By Brad Mosher

Country Media

The second pizzeria opened in Bowman to a full parking lot and a dining area filled with customers and it stayed that way.

According to the owner, it was a successful transition since the business moved into the former Subway location at 604 Highway 12 recently.

He posted about the successful start on his Facebook page, saying “day one of our Bowman location is the books. Relatively smooth day, but still presented ourselves with challenges to learn from and correct as quickly as we can. Overall it was a huge success and every day we will get better.”

The business moved its scheduled opening from Sunday to Monday morning after the snowstorm caused a ‘no travel’ advisory to be issued for much of western North Dakota over the weekend.

The new pizza restaurant offers salads and appetizers as well as pizzas.

The customers will have a choice of four types of wings, along with bread sticks and pull-apart pretzels.

In addition, there are 10 salad choices on the menu between Cobb, Taco, Chicken, Steak or Shrimp, as well as Buffalo Chicken, Caesar, Citrus Shrimp, and a House salad. Sid salad is also available to order.

Among the specialty pizza choices facing the customer are BBQ Chicken, Bacon Cheeseburger, Philly, Buffalo Chicken, Hawaiian, Hawaiian BBQ, Taco, Ma’s Garden, Dumpster Fire, King of All Meaty, The Kraut, Deluxe, Chicken or Shrimp Alfredo and the Vivinator.

There is a build your own pizza option also available for the customers. Eight-inch, 12-inch and 16-inch pizzas are offered. For those needing a wheat free option they offer a 10-inch gluten-free pizza.

There are also daily soup specials offered, with Chicken Wild Rice on Mondays, followed by Broccoli and Cheese (Tuesdays), White Chicken Chili (Wednesdays), Chicken Tortilla (Thursdays), Clam Chowder (Fridays). On the weekends, the soup choices will vary.

The Next Door pizzeria will be open Sundays from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays. On Fridays an Saturdays, they will be open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Customers can also phone in an order for later pick-up by calling 701-523-6372.