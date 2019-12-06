New England teacher dies in three-vehicle accident, service planned

A three-vehicle accident in Dickinson Dec. 4 claimed the life of a middle school teacher at New England Public School.

Shawn Flaherty, who also was a coach in the football, basketball and track programs at the school, died at the scene on South State Avenue when another vehicle crossed over the center line, hitting his SUV and another vehicle.

According to school officials, a service is planned Monday at 11 a.m. at the school which will be open to the public. There will be no school Monday. Food and and refreshment will be provided after the memorial, the school superintendent added.

Flaherty was long associated with sports and teaching at the school, starting in the 1980s.

Although he left the school in the late 1980s, he returned approximately five years ago and took over the head basketball coach position. After two years, he stepped down and let his assistant, Kaine Hanson, take the reins while he remained as an assistant.

Flaherty was also active in the football and track programs with the New England and Mott-Regent teams.

The 64-year old coach also recently was on the sidelines for the New England youth football program.

Flaherty was the only fatality in the three-vehicle accident, although another driver was transported to Bismarck for medical treatment.

The accident is still under investigation.