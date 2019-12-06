Dakota West Ag Day coming to 4 Bears Casino & Lodge

The Dakota West Ag Day, the first end-of-the-year agriculture show for western North Dakota, debuts on December 10 at the 4 Bears Casino & Lodge in New Town. The single-day event, organized by the Dakota West Ag Day Planning Committee, features speakers addressing key topics as western Dakotans plan and prepare for the new planting year.

“This ag event will create a footprint in western North Dakota, and lay the foundation for future ag events in the area” Amy Makeeff, planning committee member recently said of the event plans. The committee recognized a need to bring more information during this early planning time to the western ag communities

Focusing on information and education, NDSU specialists Brian Jenks and John Dhuyvetter will be discussing weed resistance in western Dakota crops and will provide a livestock update.

Rick Cabbage, a 30-year feed expert, will be presenting information on feed opportunities and Nick Dreyer with Farm Credit Services of North Dakota will cover an update on crop insurance.

Marissa Nielsen, Founder and CEO of Freedom Financial Group will discuss options for transitioning the farm and Tommy Gustfai, a commodity risk management advisor, will deliver a market update.

Access to the content-focused, informative event is free for all attendees, and includes the ability to attend all presentations beginning at 10:00 am and continuing through 2:30 pm. Attendees will be eligible for giveaways to be held throughout the day.

Vendors will have information available regarding products and services for local farmers and ranchers, but the primary focus, says Makeeff, will be the educational and informative opportunities focused on to this part of North Dakota.

Sponsors interested in participating can contact the Dakota West Ag Day Planning Committee at 701-500-4307 for information.

Dakota West Credit Union, a gold-level sponsor of the event, expresses its gratitude to the all the members who belong to the non-profit credit union headquartered in Watford City, North Dakota.

With branches throughout west and central North Dakota, including New Town, Dakota West Credit Union is dedicated to helping its members grow with comprehensive, competitive financial products partnered with personal, professional service. To learn more about its services and communities, visit www.dakotawestcu.com/member-services/.