DAKOTA DATEBOOK: Three Calvins and a Cook

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

December 2, 2019 — North Dakota has had two different towns named Calvin. The first one, in Rolette County, consisted of a rural post office established October 23, 1899. The postmaster was named Ira Eisenhour, but his job was short lived. His post office order was rescinded almost exactly a year later, and that was the end of Calvin number one.

The second town of Calvin was – and still is – near the Canadian border in Cavalier County. It was founded as a Great Northern Railroad townsite in 1902. The first postmaster was Reverend David Sykes, who named the town for John Calvin, the founder of the Presbyterian Church. It’s interesting that John Calvin had changed his name from his birth name of Jean Chauvin. In Latin, Calvin means bald.

The official newspaper of Calvin during the 1920s was called the Western Cavalier County Independent. In April 1926, the paper featured a story about a young woman who had made good in Washington, D.C., where she worked for a man named. . . Calvin.

“When President Calvin Coolidge breakfasts on his usual fare of toast and coffee,” the article read, “he is assured of the best in quality and service, for the hands that prepare the repast are those of a North Dakota girl, Miss Elsie Rodenhauser, who formerly resided near Langdon, Cavalier County, where she was born on the family homestead.

“Her father, Peter Rodenhauser, moved with this family from Buffalo, N.Y., onto a government homestead in Cavalier County, but some years later sold out and moved to Mitchellville, Maryland, where he purchased a 500 acre farm about 18 miles from Washington, where the family now reside.

“Miss Rodenhauser,” the article continued, “a tall brunette with wavy black hair, deep blue eyes and rosy cheeks, early sought employment in the capital city, taking up work in the home of an Under-Secretary of State, who later became Ambassador to Belgium. Here she attracted the attention of Mrs. Warren G. Harding, who when her former employer went abroad took Miss Elsie to the White House as Assistant Cook.

“That was 4 years ago, when she was only eighteen. Then, when the Hardings went out and the Coolidge family took possession of the Executive Mansion, no changes were made in the personnel of so important as the culinary department,” the article finished.

Calvin Coolidge became president when Warren Harding died in office in 1923. Coolidge was shy and was known as Silent Cal, but his First Lady, Grace, helped people warm to him. Elsie Rodenhauser and the other White House staff called Mrs. Coolidge “Sunshine” because of her bright disposition. For example, when her puritanical husband once forbade Grace to speak in public, she countered by answering reporters in sign language; one of her closest friends was Helen Keller. Coolidge also didn’t want Grace to fly in a plane, bob her hair, wear pants or ride horses, but she became famous for her sense of fashion and was known for wearing red.

President Coolidge wasn’t all doom and gloom, however – he was actually famous for his dry wit, and he indulged his love of animals by keeping six dogs, two cats and a raccoon named Rebecca in the executive mansion. Elsie Rodenhauser surely learned another trait of his lighter side – he loved playing practical jokes on the White House staff.

“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.

DAKOTA DATEBOOK: Catherine Geiszler Vanourny

Dakota Datebook written by Karen Horsley

December 3, 2019 — On this date in 1909, Charles and Catherine Vanourny had been married only a day, but it’s unlikely they were honeymooning. They were, after all, frugal, hard-working Germans from Russia. A 31-year-old widower, Charles had homesteaded his 160-acre farm southeast of Ashley. His new bride was 25-year-old Catherine Geiszler.

According to the book “Women of the Northern Plains” by Barbara Handy-Marchello, Catherine’s mother reared her “in the ordinary fashion of the prairie, teaching the oldest to mind the younger ones and to manage some simple household tasks while (mother) worked in the fields. By the age of five … Catherine looked after the babies while her parents were out of the house” and she was also taught to “start the fire to heat the noon meal when the sun reached a certain spot on the floor.”

Catherine was only thirteen when her life changed dramatically. Capricious, uncontrollable fires were common on the dry, flat prairie. One afternoon two of her younger sisters had gone to bring in the cows as prairie fires danced nearby. Noting a change in the wind, her mother rushed home from the field and found the girls, each grasping the tail of a terrified cow, racing for home, but little Annie’s foot caught in a gopher hole and her mother reached her just as the flames engulfed them.

Hours later, Annie died. Their mother hung on for fifteen days, desperately instructing Catherine in the details of housework and childcare despite incredible pain. Drawing her last breath, she asked Catherine to “be good to your stepmother, knowing that (her husband) would undoubtedly remarry in order to keep his family together.”

Less than two months later, he did remarry. Catherine was no doubt a great help to her eighteen-year-old stepmother as they cared for the house and six younger siblings, as well as thirteen additional children who would be born to her stepmother. This undoubtedly left Catherine well prepared to start her own family, as she began married life on the prairie, over one-hundred years ago.

DAKOTA DATEBOOK: Red Cross Instructions

Dakota Datebook written by Jim Davis

December 4, 2019 — In 1905, the Red Cross received its Congressional Charter in a time of relative peace. Prior to World War I, it introduced programs involving water safety, first aid and public health nursing.

The need for qualified nurses increased after the war, when the veterans returned home. There was also the Spanish Flu epidemic, which affected thousands of people. And yet another health issue was a need for better sanitary conditions to curb the spread of diseases.

On this date in 1919, Miss Abigail Stebbens, an instructor for the Red Cross, announced that the home health course in Williston was being well attended. The course was conducted using the Red Cross Manual of Home Hygiene and Care of the Sick. Initially, Miss Stebbens had wanted to begin the course among the more rural and remote areas of Williams County, but with the onset of winter, that plan was abandoned. In rural states such as North Dakota, the lack of doctors and trained nurses made the population particularly vulnerable to the spread of disease. The programs were aimed at educating the women in the communities through practical lessons on home health care.

Over one hundred and ten ladies had enrolled in the course, which was much larger than expected. Miss Stebbens referred to the program as “Sickly Susie,” and it was growing slowly but surely. Lessons were conducted daily except Saturday and Sunday, and only those who attended a total of twelve classes were allowed to take the examination at the close of the course.

On Saturdays, a four-hour course was offered to the ladies of Happy Hollow in rural Williston. Lessons were repeated, making it possible to miss a class and still complete the course in two months. The fee for the course was one dollar, which included a copy of the textbook. Dolls were used for demonstrating the care of infants.

When the weather improved, the program was repeated across the county. Upon successful completion of the course, the women were awarded a certificate. The course was not meant to replace the need for doctors and nurses in the rural communities, and it did not certify these women as nurses. It did, however, make them much more aware of what they could do as homemakers to provide a healthier lifestyle, and it also trained them on how to provide first aid and medical care when needed, a good thing to know when the help of a qualified physician could be hours away.

DAKOTA DATEBOOK: Irving Gardner

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

December 5, 2019 — In 1881, a 21-year-old bachelor named Irving Gardner headed to Hope, North Dakota, to homestead. As he later wrote, he was unprepared for what lay ahead of him.

“…The train was a freight train with a few passenger cars and a caboose in the rear. After traveling about half the distance toward Hope, the passenger cars ran off the rails and bumped along on the ties. We were going pretty slowly, and no one seemed much alarmed at first, but some of the men got up on the cars and tried to attract the attention of the engineer by yelling and waving coats. They had no success, and things began to look more startling. More cars were off the rails and the cars began to zigzag. The call was to jump off and others did so. I stood on the platform with another, an Irishman from Philadelphia. We both hesitated…

“I made the plunge into a snow bank and went in up to my waist without hurting myself at all. No sooner had I jumped than over went the cars on their sides…

“The poor Irishman failed to jump and was on the platform when the car turned over. He was crushed by the rail into the snow bank, with but a small part of his body in sight when I got up to him. The snow was spattered with blood, and I feared he had been killed, but by pawing the snow away I found that his bruises were all on his feet…

“Everybody stood around looking at him with apparently no thought to give him aid… Upon my direction we… carried him across the track to a small house whose occupants spoke little, if any, English… I removed his boots and stockings and got the woman of the house to bathe his feet in warm water. Whether or not that was proper treatment, I didn’t know, but it seemed right, and the woman seemed to think so and helped willingly… When I started to go to the train, he begged heart-breakingly for me to stay with him. I had to go, as the train was soon to pull out, and so I bade the unfortunate homesick fellow good-bye, never to see him again.”

“… Home life on my quarter section was at first very discouraging and provoking, for I had no sooner moved in when burglars did the same. They were considerate in a way, as they didn’t take everything at one time. First they took my blankets, then dishes, tools, then the clock. Each time I would try to strengthen my fortress, but the burglars would use a little more force and ingenuity and get inside. I finally got the doors and windows barred up so that they couldn’t get in without smashing in, and they apparently stopped just before doing that.

“But there was still one more way to extract my wealth. They climbed to the roof and pulled up the stovepipe which was connected with my stove. One night I was wet and tired and got home only to find my stove several feet short of pipe to go through the roof. But a young adventurer like me could not let that bother him. I had to do something, for it wouldn’t do to let the smoke pour out into the room. So I pulled off a couple of boards from a partition and ran them from my bed to a table, lifted the stove to this higher level, shoved the pipe through the roof again with a piece of wire run through it and under the roof boards for further protection, started my fire and in no time was all heated up ready for business as usual.”

Like many others, Irving Gardner found the life of a homesteader wasn’t what he expected. After proving up, he rented out his land and moved back to the East Coast where he went into the insurance business.

DAKOTA DATEBOOK: Miss Minnie Nielson

Dakota Datebook written by Jim Davis

December 6, 2019 — Politics in North Dakota has always been an interesting part of the state’s history. In 1918, Miss Minnie Nielson was the successful candidate for the office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Miss Nielson had been born in 1876 in Michigan, but moved with her parents to Valley City in 1880. Upon completion of her education, she was elected superintendent of Barnes County schools where she served for twelve years. In the election to the state office in 1918, her opponent was the incumbent, Neil Carnot MacDonald, a member of the Nonpartisan League.

The Nonpartisan League was at the height of its power in 1918, and Mr. MacDonald was a popular member of the party, so what ensued over the next year was bare-bones politics. One key example is Senate Bill 134, introduced by Joseph Cahill during the 1919 Legislative Session. It created a Board of Administration to supervise all penal, charitable and, significantly, all educational institutions controlled by the state – including the public and common schools. The law siphoned off most of the power held by the Superintendent of Public Instruction, distributing the duties among various commissions and officials within the Board of Administration. And while the Superintendent of Public Instruction served as one of the board’s five members, the other four were members of the N-P-L, allowing the league to wielded the power. Miss Nielson had a state office, but no authority.

One of Minnie Nielson’s duties prior to the enactment of the law was to issue teachers certificates, but this duty was transferred to Mr. E. P. Crain, director of the Motor Vehicle Registration Bureau. The bound volumes were transferred to his office in the basement of the Capitol in 1919. Although Mr. Crain was nominally in charge of issuing the certificates, the actual supervisor was Mrs. Katherine MacDonald, who had served as Deputy Superintendent to her husband – the prior Superintendent of Public Instruction.

But Miss Nielson had the support of a majority of the people of North Dakota. In the election of November 2, 1920, an initiated measure, which passed by a ten thousand vote margin, restored some of the power to the Superintendent of Public Instruction, including the issuing of teachers certificates. On this date, nine cartloads of teachers certificates, dating back to statehood, were returned to Miss Nielson’s second floor office. It was a dramatic conclusion to a very bitter public battle, but one in which the legislature, controlled by the Nonpartisan League, was overruled by a vote of the people.

