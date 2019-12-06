Bowman prepares for more cold after icy weekend

Most of the Mo-Dak region was still digging out this week after a being hit with a coat of ice Nov. 28, followed by more than a day of snow.

Staff Report

In North Dakota, the ice first hit, covering most of the western edge of the state with between a quarter of an inch to half an inch of ice on everything from trees, lawns, cars and roads.

But along the southwestern edge, the snow added between six and 12 inches in the region.

New England reported six inches, while it grew to more than a foot in some parts of North Dakota.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Bismarck, the region was able to avoid most of the storm impact because it took a more southern route and hit the state of South Dakota much harder than the western edge of North Dakota and the eastern edge of Montana.

Still, western North Dakota was closed down over the weekend when a no travel advisory was issued Saturday.

The no travel advisory was issued because the freezing rain Nov. 29 had caused icy roads and created hazardous driving conditions, according to one of the Emergency Management Offices in the region.

The no travel advisory stretched across the western edge of North Dakota from Williston and Watford City to the north, and included Dickinson, Beach, Bowman, Bismarck, Mandan and the surrounding areas. It also covered Slope County and Highways 85, 12 and 22.

The no travel listing was removed Sunday after the storm passed and regional Department of Transportation stations were able to get snowplows out on the highways and roads.

In Bowman, the temperatures will stay around 40 degrees through the weekend before dropping to 23 degrees on Monday, then 14 and 18 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday’s high is predicted to be 21 degrees in Bowman and stay in the 20s through the following Tuesday (Dec.17).

In Montana, the storm hit some sections of the state with by strong winds. In the Deep Creek BFA region, winds were as high as 51 miles per hour with gusts up to 67 miles per hour Sunday. Norris Hill also had gusts up to 41 miles per hour.

According to the Great Falls office of the National Weather Service, the storm created strong winds and blowing snow which continued for several days along the Rocky Mountain Front.