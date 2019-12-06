In the small North Dakota town of Amidon, there is a deputy who is always on duty.

By Brad Mosher

Country Media

It doesn’t matter what the weather is like in Slope County.

He is there in the rain.

He is there when it is a blizzard.

He is there during summer hot spells with temperatures in triple digits.

He is also there night and day.

He never takes a day off and doesn’t get any overtime.

He doesn’t even take a lunch break from his parking place along Highway 85, the Theodore Roosevelt Expressway, as travelers pass through the smallest county seat in the state of North Dakota.

Slope County Sheriff Rory Teigen has only been there for several years, having taken over for the former sheriff, Pat Lorge in the spring of 2018.

But he recalls that the stationary vehicle holding a uniformed mannequin has been on duty for a long, long time and has become a community and tourist fixture.

“He works real cheap,” the sheriff said with a chuckle. “He is really dedicated to his job.”

Teigen, who was the sheriff in Bowman for 23 years before moving north, said that life in Slope County is somewhat slower.

It was his predecessor, who put the vehicle at the corner of Main Street and Highway 22 (the Theodore Roosevelt Expressway) in an effort to slow traffic down in the small community of 22 people.

“Pat was the sheriff here before me and he was here for about 30 years,” he said.

“Through the years, I know the heads have been stolen, but they have always got them back.”

The idea to place a vehicle along Highway 22 was an effort to slow the traffic at a time when the community still had students going to a local school.

The school is now closed, with students either attending New England or Bowman schools.

But the plastic deputy has remained on duty.

“We are getting something constantly, either a picture and somebody saying they stopped. We get feedback. They like it.

“A lot of people do stop and take pictures of it when they go through town,” the sheriff added.

It was after a Burger and Brats event in Amidon during the Slope County Fair that the stationary cruiser picked up the Canadian decal on the driver’s side of the vehicle, he added.

“The Burgers and Brats that the fire department puts on every year. Well, a lot of Canadians come through and one of them had that sticker and stuck it on the outside of the car. It was a motorcyclist down for Burgers and Brats,” he said, adding that the rider may have also gone down to the motorcycle rally in Sturgis.

The deputy has remained on duty in spite of weather conditions and pranks and will remain on duty reminding motorists to slow down while driving through Amidon, the sheriff added.

The perpetual deputy program almost expanded to Marmarth, along the North Dakota-Montana border. “There was some talk a while back about doing it in Marmarth, but it didn’t get too far,” the former county sheriff said.

On duty since the 80s

The deputy went on duty in the late 1980s, according to Lorge. “We were trying to slow traffic down through town,” he said.

Thanks to a car donated by Claire Cledenen, who worked at the post office as a mail carrier, and a mannequin, the county seat of Amidon was able to add a perpetual traffic control officer. “He put ‘Slope County Sheriff’ on it and a mannequin in it and away we went. It was just an old car he had quit driving, so he gave it to us.”

Between the mannequin and a radar speed sign Amidon placed on the highway, the speeds dropped dramatically.

The cities of Amidon and Marmarth were able to get a grant to help get the radar speed signs placed in both communities, Lorge explained.

The former sheriff added that the vehicle is also a geo-cache. “I have never looked at the book, but some people go there and sign it.”

One reason some people think there may have been more than one member of the county’s plastic police was the fact that the sheriff would put a wig on the figure from time to time.

Whether the mannequin was wearing a wig or not, the car and figure had a dramatic impact on the speeds going through the town, Lorge said. “It was the cheapest deputy you could hire.”

It wasn’t until later that Amidon added the radar speed sign. “That also helped.”

In Marmarth, the speed sign alone has helped slow the Highway 12 traffic going through the biggest city in the county, the former sheriff added.